Despite injuries, no charges laid for police in arrest of suspended student

A 17-year-old was injured in the process of his arrest by a Windsor police officer, but the Special Investigations Unit has ruled no charges will be laid for the officer.

Police were first called when the teenager was suspended from school but refused to leave school grounds in June 2017.

According to the SIU report, his mom was at the administration office with him, hoping to speak to the principal to rescind the suspension order.

However, as the principal was out of office at the time, the vice-principal asked them to leave school grounds until the afternoon, when they can speak to the principal.

When the student refused to leave, the vice principal asked police to be called because he was trespassing.

The student's mom and girlfriend tried to convince him to leave, the report says, but he refused.

After he was arrested, he was sent to hospital and was found to have a broken nose.

Director of the SIU, Tony Loparco, says in the report that the police officer was acting lawfully and the student's injuries were "a direct result of his own non-compliance" with police orders.

Even though the officer could have tried to de-escalate the situation further, "there is no certainty that the complainant would have complied at a later stage."