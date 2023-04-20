More than 400 student art pieces take over Leamington art gallery
Hundreds of art works ranging from intricately layered pieces using glitter and tissue paper to colourful, abstract paintings have taken over the gallery rooms at the Leamington Arts Centre.
The show is on until April 23
The artists? Students from 10 high schools across Windsor-Essex.
These works mark the 25th year of the Juried Student Art Show at the Leamington Arts Centre. The show includes 435 artworks by students in grades nine to 12.
There are seven categories students submitted for:
- Painting.
- Drawing.
- 3D/Sculpture.
- Photography.
- Video/Film.
- Mixed Media.
- New Media.
The art work will be up until April 23.
