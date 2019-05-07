Concerns rise over student rental housing development in west Windsor

Windsor's city council denied a request made by a group of neighbours in Sandwich Towne demanding they reject a proposed plan to build a student mega-complex in the neighbourhood.

The operation will require the demolition of a west-end house on Wyandotte Street W. near Rosedale Avenue.

The unit will house at least 16 students

"The City of Windsor doesn't seem to have any interest to preserve and protect this area. And it seems that we've been fighting for almost nothing," said Chris Siefker, a resident of the neighbourhood. Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante has been working with the city for possible solutions to the rental housing issue. He wants to create a balanced student housing strategy that will be less intrusive on the neighbourhood. A west end home will be torn down and replaced by a large student rental housing unit. (Sanjay Maru/CBC) "I don't think there's just one thing we can do. I think we've got to look at this from a variety of angles," said Costante. "How do we grapple this proliferation of student housing in a way that makes sense so that it can live harmoniously with the adjacent neighbourhoods and we can attract permanent longtime residents?"

One of the solutions proposed include a residential rental license system which is to be piloted in Ward 2 before being rolled out city-wide. Landlords should be made aware that by receiving a license, they waive their right to allow building inspectors to enter their homes.

In other words, if neighbours file a complaint on a licensed rental housing unit, the landlord cannot deny inspectors from entering the premises to ensure they are meeting safety codes and regulations.

Chris Siefker, a resident of Sandwich Town, says the new complex will change the dynamic of the community. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Convenient for students

Rishabh Verna is a student who is renting out one of the properties in the neighbourhood. He says the close proximity of the homes to the university is convenient and beneficial for the economic development of the city. "I think if more students started living here, it will open up some opportunities for other people as well," said Verna, adding that things like grocery shops would be welcome in the neighbourhood. Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante wants to create a balanced student housing strategy that will be less intrusive on the neighbourhood. (Sanjay Maru/CBC) These proposed establishments are the very changes Siefker is against. Doesn't fit character of neighbourhood "What our biggest belief is that we're building a home that doesn't have any fit with the entire neighbourhood," said Siefker. "And this is not a home. It's going to be a lodging house." Rishabh Verna, a student renting out one of the properties in the neighbourhood, says housing rentals will help the economic development of Windsor. (Sanjay Maru/CBC) Bernie Levasseur, a longtime resident of the neighbourhood, echoed the same sentiment. "It's going to change the character of the neighbourhood," said Levasseur. "It's going to decimate the family quality of our neighbourhood living. And once it starts, it's only going to continue." Levasseur added that rental housing units creates an issue of garbage collection and property maintenance. "I think with an increased number of students, there's a lot of trouble around here with garbage ... There's a lot of landlords that don't take care of their properties. Their grass isn't cut and messes are left all around." Bernie Levasseur, a longtime resident of west end Windsor, says the new complex will decimate the family quality of the neighbourhood. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Pushing residents out

Siefker believes the trend has already taken a toll on his neighbours.

"I don't think there's going to be many of us left. I believe most of my neighbours are already thinking of selling, moving or turning their homes into rentals. And I almost have to agree with them," said Siefker.

"Sandwich Towne is almost not worth saving."