Post-secondary student services in limbo during opt-out appeal period

The University of Windsor's student-run radio station is "cautiously optimistic" after Ontario's Divisional Court ruled to reverse allowing students to opt out of non-essential fees.

"I've been cautiously optimistic about this for a little while," said CJAM station manager Brady Holek, who has been following the fight through Ontario courts.

"I think it's great the CFS has taken this up to that level."

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) launched a court challenge against the Student Choice Initiative last spring, arguing it unfairly targeted student unions. Announced in January, the Student Choice Initiative allowed students to opt out of some fees, many of which were related to campus newspapers, radio stations and food banks.

Holek said it's the first time in his tenure at CJAM that the CFS has had to do something like this.

"I think it's great that they've done what they've done," said Holek. "They're standing up for students and the decisions that they've made for these ancillary fees."

When the Student Choice Initiative was announced last spring, CJAM held an emergency fundraiser to head off some of the loss of funding. They lost about $15,000 in the first semester of this school year, but Holek isn't sure what will happen with second semester's funding. The total loss for the year was expected to be more than $31,000.

St. Clair College's Student Representative Council had about 600 students opt out of paying SRC fees, for a loss of about $25,000. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

"When the Student Choice Initiative first presented itself, it created new obstacles but we worked around it to still provide as many services and supports as we could," said SRC president Kiara Clement. "We kept the students our main focus."

Right now, student services are in limbo while the appeal period works itself out.

"Today's [challenge] is understanding what the next step really is, what the outcome will look like when this is all complete," said Clement.

The station is going to wait until the end of the appeal period before celebrating the possible reversal or posting for position openings.