A Windsor, Ont., mother is angry after she says her teenage daughter, who has activity-induced asthma, was removed from her school's fitness course for not wearing her mask over her nose while working out.

Jacqueline Mitchell's 16-year-old is in Grade 12 at Vincent Massey Secondary School. She received a frantic phone call from her daughter last week immediately after the alleged incident.

"I answered the phone and she couldn't breathe. She was in a full-blown panic attack," said Mitchell, who doesn't want to identify her daughter by name. "I think it was more she couldn't breathe, so she was pulling her mask down for air."

Afterwards, Mitchell said, she spoke with both the principal and vice-principal to discuss what happened.

"I was very angry. The vice-principal let me know that he found her in the hallway and he could tell she was unable to breathe," Mitchell said.

That phone call with the vice-principal ended with Mitchell being told about the rules of mask wearing for students, she said.

"The teacher did not care. She just kicked her out of class."

School board policy requires medical exemption

A spokesperson with the Greater Essex County District School Board tells CBC News that the board won't address this incident publicly.

Scott Scantlebury said that for all indoor classes, including gym and physical fitness, masks must be worn. However, there is an exemption procedure for students with a "medical condition that will not allow them to wear a mask."

Scantlebury said the school's exemption policy requires documentation from a "regulated medical professional."

Mitchell said she was unaware of the school board's exemption policy, adding the principal or vice-principal never mentioned it during her conversations with them. She said her daughter was unable to get a medical mask exemption from their family doctor.

Mitchell's 16-year-old daughter attends Vincent Massey Secondary School. (Google Maps)

'Masking encouraged for indoor sports': ministry

The Ministry of Education said in an email to CBC News that school boards are expected to provide "reasonable exceptions" to the mask requirement and "ensure that students are supported to wear masks to the greatest extent possible."

"Students with sensory or breathing difficulties may be exempted by the school principal, guided by school board policies," said a ministry spokesperson.

"My daughter even asked if she could work out right outside the door. 'No,'" Mitchell said she was told, referencing a door in the workout room that leads to the outdoors.

The email from the Health Ministry also said "masking is encouraged for indoor sports," in accordance with provincial guidelines.

Health unit says masks not good for high-intensity activity

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said it doesn't recommend high-intensity physical activity indoors, because it's a situation where a mask wouldn't be appropriate.

"Our recommendation is for only those low-intensity activities where a mask can safely be worn by students, especially when indoors, because the environment is high risk," said Nicole Dupuis, WECHU's chief executive officer.

Nicole Dupuis is CEO of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, which doesn't recommend high-intensity physical activity indoors because it wouldn't be appropriate to wear a mask. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Mitchell said that after this incident, her daughter wanted to go back to virtual learning. But she encouraged her to stay to maintain "some sort of normalcy in her life."

She said it's unclear what will help the next time her daughter works out during her physical fitness class, and hopes to work something out with the vice-principal.

If students are distanced during physical fitness class, Mitchell believes they shouldn't be required to wear a mask. But her feelings on the issue go beyond just gym class.

"These children shouldn't be walking the hallways wearing masks," she said. "They should be able to breathe fresh air."