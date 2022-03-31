Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Up to 90 km/h winds expected Thursday

Strong winds are expected in the region Thursday.

Environment Canada issues special weather statement because of gusting winds

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement due to wind gusts expected this morning and afternoon. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Strong winds are expected in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton Thursday. 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, because gusts between 80 km/h to 90 km/h this morning and afternoon. 

Winds are coming from the southwest, and will be strongest late in the morning with a passage of a cold front. 

Wind warnings may come later in the day as the system approaches, said Environment Canada. 

The weather authority said the winds could cause power outages. 

