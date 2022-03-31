Up to 90 km/h winds expected Thursday

Strong winds are expected in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, because gusts between 80 km/h to 90 km/h this morning and afternoon.

Winds are coming from the southwest, and will be strongest late in the morning with a passage of a cold front.

Wind warnings may come later in the day as the system approaches, said Environment Canada.

The weather authority said the winds could cause power outages.

More from CBC News Windsor: