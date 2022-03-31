Up to 90 km/h winds expected Thursday
Strong winds are expected in the region Thursday.
Environment Canada issues special weather statement because of gusting winds
Strong winds are expected in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, because gusts between 80 km/h to 90 km/h this morning and afternoon.
Winds are coming from the southwest, and will be strongest late in the morning with a passage of a cold front.
Wind warnings may come later in the day as the system approaches, said Environment Canada.
The weather authority said the winds could cause power outages.
