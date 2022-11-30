Strong winds hit Windsor-Essex Wednesday

Strong winds are hitting the Windsor-Essex region Wednesday, and Environment Canada says it will continue into the evening.

The weather authority issued a special weather statement early Wednesday for Windsor-Essex and much of southwestern Ontario.

West winds are expected to gust up to 70 to 80 km/h in the afternoon and into the evening.

It's due to a strong cold front.

Eastern shores of the great lakes are expected to see the strongest winds, reaching up to 90 km/h.

Winds are expected to ease later tonight.

Environment Canada warns to watch for large falling branches and for potential power outages.

