Strong winds hit Windsor-Essex Wednesday
Environment Canada issued a special weather statment for the region
Strong winds are hitting the Windsor-Essex region Wednesday, and Environment Canada says it will continue into the evening.
The weather authority issued a special weather statement early Wednesday for Windsor-Essex and much of southwestern Ontario.
West winds are expected to gust up to 70 to 80 km/h in the afternoon and into the evening.
It's due to a strong cold front.
Eastern shores of the great lakes are expected to see the strongest winds, reaching up to 90 km/h.
Winds are expected to ease later tonight.
Environment Canada warns to watch for large falling branches and for potential power outages.
