Strong winds expected along Lake Erie, conservation authority warns

Weather forecasts are calling for strong winds along the Lake Erie shoreline, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority warns.

Winds are expected to pick up Sunday night and continue until Wednesday morning, which could cause shoreline erosion and damage to shoreline protection works.

Peak winds of 45 km/hr with gusts of 70 km/hr are expected both Monday night and Tuesday night.

On Monday evening, waves could reach as high as two metres.

According to the authority, the winds will be driving waves onto the shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

There is an increased risk for Rose Beach Line Sunday through Monday, and Erie Shore Drive Monday through Tuesday.

There is also potential for freezing spray issues over the next few days.