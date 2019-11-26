Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Hold on to your hats — wind gusts up to 80 km/h are expected Wednesday morning and up to 90 km/h in the afternoon.
The winds will slowly ease off overnight
Hold on to your hats — wind gusts between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour are expected Wednesday.
Environment Canada says the wind gusts could peak at 80 kilometres per hour in the late morning with the potential to reach 90 in the afternoon. The strong southwesterly winds could persist into Wednesday evening.
The winds will slowly ease off overnight.
Environment Canada warns that strong winds may break tree branches or toss loose objects. Power outages are also possible.
The special weather statement affects Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, including Leamington and Rondeau Park.
