Strong wind warning in effect for Lake Erie, with high waves

Environment Canada and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) are warning people to watch out for strong winds and high wave action along the Lake Erie Shoreline.

The weather agency's marine forecast has issued a strong wind warning for western Lake Erie. Waves are expected to build up to one metre overnight Tuesday.

LTVCA said in its safety bulletin that waves will be driven into Chatham-Kent and Elgin County along the shore.

"There is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause shoreline erosion," the conservation authority said.

On Wednesday morning, there's a potential for flooding in Erieau, Shrewsbury and Wheatley.

LTCVA also said there could be debris in the water, which could make it onto the shoreline. Children are animals are to be kept away from the water.