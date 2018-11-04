Strong wind warning in effect for Lake Erie shoreline

Environment Canada has issued a strong wind warning for eastern and western Lake Erie with wind speeds of over 35 km/hr this evening and overnight — with early overnight winds of up to 45 km/hr.

The wind is going to drive waves into the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) warns, adding that there could be potential for shoreline erosion and damage.

LTVCA – Watershed Condition Statement – Flood Outlook – Lake Erie Shoreline (all areas) – November 4, 2018 – 10:45 AM <a href="https://t.co/bDSwqtHD4R">https://t.co/bDSwqtHD4R</a> —@LTVCA_Flood

Waves could reach 1.5 metres throughout the evening, subsiding around mid-day Monday.

LTVCA also warns that flood-prone areas like Erie Shore Drive could see some flooding, as could creek outlets in the Rose Beach Line area.

The authority asks the public to be cautious and avoid the shoreline if conditions are rough, and that children and pets in particular should avoid the water.

LTVCA warns that even stronger winds are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.