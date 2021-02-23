Here's where Windsor mayoral candidates stand on strong mayor powers

Mayoral candidate Chris Holt is objecting strongly to a suggestion that strong mayor powers may be coming to Windsor, while the incumbent candidate Drew Dilkens is taking a wait-and-see approach to the suggestion.

At a press conference earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford said that strong mayor powers could be given to "larger municipalities" a year after they take effect in Toronto and Ottawa, which is a few weeks after the municipal elections.

The Ford government said these new laws would help speed up the construction of new housing. It would also give the mayor veto power of certain decisions, the ability to prepare and table their city's budget instead of council, appoint a chief administrative officer, and hire and fire some department heads.

'Detrimental to our democracy' Duration 0:53 Mayoral candidate Chris Holt said he would not use strong mayor powers if elected.

"I was elected to work with the 10 members of council to come up with the best collective vision and decisions around the council table and everybody has different input," Holt said. "To degrade that, I think, is a rather disgusting idea."

When asked about the legislation, Dilkens said that he was waiting for a report from city administration to understand what the impacts of using the powers might be.

"I'm going to wait for the report to come back that spells out what the powers entail and how they would work before I make any determination," Dilkens said.

"To be blunt, those are weasel words," Holt said.

"To say that we need a report from administration is frankly skirting the issue. That's a man who has decided 'I don't want to answer these questions during a municipal campaign.'"

Wait and see Duration 1:01 Incumbent mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens says that there is a report coming from administration about strong mayor programs which he is waiting for before deciding if he would use them

When asked about the importance of the mayor's ability to collaborate with council, Dilkens said that having a good working relationship with councillors is important and that he's always had an open door.

"I appreciate that they come in and we have conversations not just at budget time but on every issue that's important to the city, he said.

"Regardless if strong mayor powers come into place in the city or not, I always intend to have a good working relationship with any member of council that wishes to have a working relationship with me."

Other candidates weigh in

Candidate Louis Vaupotic said that strong mayor powers can be detrimental if left unchecked.

"All decisions should be subject to scrutiny and advance only by general consensus as to what is best for the city," he said.

Candidate Matthew Giancola said that he would only trust strong mayor powers if they were used for his platform.

Aaron Day said if he were elected mayor, he would still base his decisions on what the majority of council decides. He would consider using them, however, in deadlocked situations.

"A strong mayor system might be a good thing, but only in the right hands," he said.

Benjamin Danyluk said he denounces strong mayor powers.

"We don't need special powers to address the housing crisis as the skilled labour is our most limiting resource," he said.

"We need a leadership that will address the problems before they become problem a crisis."

Candidate Ernie Lamont did not respond to our emailed request for comment on the matter.