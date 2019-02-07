Strong, gusty winds ahead for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Strong and gusty winds are expected this evening, the weather official said.
Another cold front is moving in tonight too.
Strong, southwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h will bring the cold front in. The winds will continue overnight and into Friday afternoon.
Gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.
Enwin Utilities said the winds could result in fallen tree limbs and power outages.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENWINAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENWINAlert</a>: Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement. Strong winds are expected this evening, which could result in fallen tree limbs and power outages. For tips on how to prepare and stay safe if the power goes out, click here: <a href="https://t.co/nAcxjjMxgN">https://t.co/nAcxjjMxgN</a>—@ENWINUtilities