Strong, gusty winds ahead for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Strong and gusty winds are expected this evening, the weather official said.

Another cold front is moving in tonight too.

Strong, southwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h will bring the cold front in. The winds will continue overnight and into Friday afternoon.

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

Enwin Utilities said the winds could result in fallen tree limbs and power outages.