Skip to Main Content
Strong, gusty winds ahead for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Weather

Strong, gusty winds ahead for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible

CBC News ·
Strong winds could down trees and power lines, warns Enwin. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. 

Strong and gusty winds are expected this evening, the weather official said.

Another cold front is moving in tonight too. 

Strong, southwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h will bring the cold front in. The winds will continue overnight and into Friday afternoon. 

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/h. 

Enwin Utilities said the winds could result in fallen tree limbs and power outages. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us