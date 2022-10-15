Windsorite who survived stroke running half marathon for those who didn't get 2nd chance

One woman taking part in the Detroit Free Press half marathon this weekend overcame some massive odds to take part.

Four years ago Lucie Cleroux suffered a stroke.

"One day, I woke up with a headache and had to, I guess, went to the hospital and next thing you know, I'm in a coma," she said.

After a 13-hour wait to see a physician at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus she was transferred to the hospital's Ouellette campus.

"I woke up completely paralyzed on the right side of my body, unable to do anything: walk, talk, remember objects, subjects. I had to start all over, there was no memory. Nothing," she said.

Cleroux says she was a paddle board coach before the stroke. (Submitted by Lucie Cleroux)

Cleroux eventually started to get around in a wheelchair, before progressing to a walker, a cane and a walking stick.

"My best friend went through cancer treatment and she was by my side the whole time. So we kind of made a pact together and we said to ourselves that that we're going to survive this, we're going to get through this," she said.

"And the premise kind of kept me going for a longest time."

Race day

Cleroux is running in the International Half Marathon on Sunday. It's the first time the event will cross into Windsor since 2019. It was shut down in 2020 due to COVID and the international race was called off last year due to pandemic restrictions.

She said her friend and others told her she used to race before the stroke.

Lucie Cleroux after the stroke she suffered four years ago. (Submitted by Lucie Cleroux)

But it was this summer, Cleroux finally started running again. She said she's running this race for those who didn't get a second chance like she did.

"The fight is not over. It started four and a half years ago and it will go on probably for the rest of my life."