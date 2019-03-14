A striking public health unit nurse, in Leamington, has minor injuries after being hit by a car.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Stephanie Moniz says it happened at around 8 a.m. Thursday at 33 Princess street in Leamington.

Public health workers in Windsor and Essex County have been on strike since last Friday.

OPP officers were called to the location about a traffic back-up and a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The driver of the car and one other picketer called into police about what had happened.

Moniz says the car was entering a parking lot when the hit took place.

The nurse was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

Both the group of picketers and the driver were let off with a warning.

"We're just asking that people understand both sides of what's going on — the general public as well as the picketers," said Moniz. "If everybody can be very understanding and patient, that's what it needed right now."