Strike deadline looms between Unifor and Leamington auto parts plant

The union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant is currently bargaining with management at a Leamington auto parts plant, with just hours to go before the strike deadline.

Unifor Local 444 is trying to avoid a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Saturday with the ElringKlinger plant — which employs 130 workers.

At the time of publication, no deal has been reached.

A union spokesperson tells CBC News a ratification vote will be held Sunday if a deal is reached Friday night.

