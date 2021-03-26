Strike deadline looms between Unifor and Leamington auto parts plant
The union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant is currently bargaining with management at Leamington auto parts plant ElringKlinger, with just hours to go before the strike deadline.
ElringKlinger plant employs 130 workers
Unifor Local 444 is trying to avoid a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Saturday with the ElringKlinger plant — which employs 130 workers.
At the time of publication, no deal has been reached.
A union spokesperson tells CBC News a ratification vote will be held Sunday if a deal is reached Friday night.
