A vehicle that's been making its way around Essex County is collecting data on the conditions of the roads.

The StreetScan car is equipped with a system that uses 3D imaging to measure defects, such as cracks and bumps in the pavement.

The information will help with future planning and help identify road work projects for the next five years.

"There's a lot of data that's going to be reviewed, and that way, we get a better understanding of how close has our observation been compared to the science and technology associated with the vehicle," said Peter Bziuk, the manager of design and construction for the county.

All the data the StreetScan car collects will be presented to Essex County Council in August.

