Streetcar No. 351 restored, will live on Windsor's riverfront

After about $750,000 in work, Streetcar No. 351 has been restored to its original glory.

The streetcar, donated back to the city in 2017, was originally purchased by the City of Windsor in 1926. It was built in 1919 in New Jersey and previously operated on Staten Island in New York.

Just a little teaser of the beautiful restoration of Windsor’s Streetcar No. 351. <a href="https://t.co/fblicOKK8f">pic.twitter.com/fblicOKK8f</a> —@drewdilkens

Ray Mensour, executive director of recreation and culture for the City of Windsor, said RM Restoration, in Chatham, Ont. is finished with the project.

"We'll be returning to council with a design for the shelter," said Mensour.

Mensour said the restoration company has to take down a wall to get the streetcar out of the building. It should arrive back in Windsor next week. The streetcar was sold for just $100 when bus service began in the 1930s.

Work on renewing the streetcar began in October 2017 after a series of open houses and deliberations over its future use. The streetcar will not be operational, but will look like it used to.

"Windsorites are going to be extremely impressed with the look of it," said Mensour.

Enwin Utilities is producing a documentary on the restoration project:

The plan is to place the streetcar on the waterfront as part of the Central Riverfront Implementation Plan.

"Council has already approved the celestial beacon as its location," said Mensour.

The celestial beacon is part of the sculpture garden on the west end of Windsor's waterfront. A fundraising campaign has been underway to house the new streetcar, which will live in Assumption Park.

Windsor was the first city in Canada to have an electric streetcar.