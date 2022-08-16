Windsor Public Library wants to show you local art while you ride your bike

Windsor Public Library wants to showcase the city's downtown art. It plans to have two cycling tours to show it off.

Becky Mayer, a librarian at the Windsor Public Library organized the tours. She said the main reason she wanted to do this is because people think there's nothing to do or see in Windsor.

"I often ride my bike around and I see a lot of cool and weird stuff," said Mayer. "So, I just thought that maybe a few people would want to join me on a weird stuff tour."

Mayer said she'll be bringing Betty the Bookmobile along for the journey. She said the ride will be pretty casual and if someone has a story to tell she's happy to give them space to share.

"I'm fine with talking as well. If you want to have a silent tour, that's also cool. Like, it's very, very casual. Go with the flow. We'll see what happens," Mayer said.

The first tour starts at 6 p.m. August 16, the second tour is on August 20 starting at 10 a.m. The tours last about an hour and starts at the library's Central Branch at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Pitt Street.