Straw bales go up in flames in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a fire in a field Monday night.

3 Chatham-Kent Fire Department stations responded to the blaze

Chatham-Kent firefighters battled this blaze after large straw bails caught fire on Monday, July 31, 2018. (Chatham-Kent Fire Department)

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded after a large pile of straw bales caught fire. 

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Three stations — 7, 4 and 12 — responded to the blaze on Eberts Line just outside of Chatham. 

