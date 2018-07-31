Straw bales go up in flames in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a fire in a field Monday night.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded after a large pile of straw bales caught fire.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Three stations — 7, 4 and 12 — responded to the blaze on Eberts Line just outside of Chatham.

Stn 7 responding to large pile straw bails on fire at Eberts Line. Assisted by Stn 4, 12. <a href="https://t.co/gAV2P1Z0hc">pic.twitter.com/gAV2P1Z0hc</a> —@ckfiredept

More from CBC Windsor: