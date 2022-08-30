Trees, powerlines downed after storm rolls through Windsor-Essex
Severe weather tore up trees, downed power lines in Windsor.
A severe thunderstorm blew through Windsor-Essex Monday evening
A severe thunderstorm powered through Windsor Essex Monday evening, with strong winds bringing down trees and power lines.
Tree limbs littered streets and sidewalks in South Windsor. In Sandwich Towne on Peter Street near Detroit Street the road was blocked off due to downed power lines. Some trees in Windsor were even uprooted by the strong winds.
Around 8 p.m., Enwin Utility reported power outages in Riverside, South Walkerville and Fontainebleau affecting between 50 and 300 people in each of those areas.
Environment Canada had warned of up to 100 kilometre per hour winds during the storm. It also had a heat warning in effect, that comes to an end Monday night.
The weather agency said precipitation and cloud cover will exceed 30 C Tuesday.
