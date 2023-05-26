Windsor police investigating U-Haul storage unit fire as arson

A fire at a self-storage facility in south Windsor has been deemed suspicious, Windsor police said Friday.

The fire at the U-Haul self storage on Walker Road was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday night, when police and fire crews responded. Windsor firefighters reported the fire was extinguished shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Windsor police said Friday afternoon arson investigators determined the fire started in a storage unit and spread to neighbouring units.

Anyone in the area is asked to check their surveillance or dash camera footage from around and shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday for any possible evidence.

The Walker Road fire was the second alleged arson fire that day. Windsor police are also looking for a suspect related to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue Thursday afternoon. The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Last week's house fire on Askin Avenue that left a family of six with nowhere to go is also being investigated as arson, as is another fire on Hall Avenue May 8.