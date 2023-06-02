'Underserved' Stoney Point, Ont., rallying for a nurse practitioner

It's been several years since the last doctor practising in the Lakeshore, Ont., community of Stoney Point retired.

Since then, resident Brian Antaya has had to travel to 45 minutes to Amherstburg, Ont., for regular check-ups for his Type 2 diabetes.

He, like many others in the small community, is cheering on efforts to get a nurse practitioner working at a local pharmacy that doubles as a walk-in clinic.

Brian Antaya has lived in Stoney Point for more than a decade. His primary care provider is a 45-minute drive away in Amherstburg, which makes it difficult to keep up with check-ups. He said the community needs a nurse practitioner at Healthpoint. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"When you're taking medication and you want to keep up on all the visits and a lot of times you just don't do the visits because well, in my case [my doctor's] in Amherstburg now," Antaya said.

"We need it. We need it in this community. It's just a matter of importance."

The province recently started accepting proposals to expand primary care teams, and it's an opportunity the Lakeshore Nurse-Practitioner Led Clinic (NPLC) and Healthpoint Pharmacy are hoping to seize.

The Lakeshore NPLC has three nurse practitioners on site in Belle River, but the clinic is caring for 2,400 patients and is completely full.

The clinic us applying for four more nurse practitioners, one that would be slated to work on-site at Healthpoint in Stoney Point at Seifin's request, while the other three would join the Lakeshore NPLC.

Healthpoint Pharmacy currently offers a walk-in telehealth clinic.

Pharmacist Mina Seifin said residents need a health-care provider on-site full time.

"I am feeling hopeful because I am [finding] a lot of support, and a lot of need. We are a place we can say, 'it's ready to go,'" Seifin said. He said once a nurse is secured, he or she can start work "tomorrow."

Seifin said about 50 per cent of the population of Stoney Point, Lighthouse Cove and other nearby communities is age 60 or older.

If they can find a family doctor, they're facing at least a 15 minute drive. That can be tough in the winter when snow and darkness complicate the commute.

The Healthpoint Pharmacy in Stoney Point and the Lakeshore Nurse-Practitioner Led Clinic have applied to get a nurse practitioner to serve the community, which has been without a primary care provider for a few years. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

With the telehealth clinic, internationally trained providers are on site, supervised by an off-site doctor. But once the doctors are licensed in Canada, they leave for larger communities, Seifin said.

The telehealth clinic is convenient, but Seifin said he reached out to the Lakeshore Nurse-Practitioner Led Clinic to try and get a provider on-site.

"You're looking at the long term effect of an unattached person to health care and what that impact is on the system itself," said Kate Bolohan, the lead nurse practitioner at the Lakeshore NPLC. "People that have health-care providers fare better. There's fewer emerg visits. There's fewer hospital admissions.

"You invest now in communities over the long run, you're going to save with hospital admissions and emerg visits."

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey said the community has been "undeserved."

"We've had a significant need in this part of Lakeshore for quite some time," Bailey said. "This call from the government comes at the perfect timing. I think that we're nicely positioned with the facilities that are set up ready to go, nurse practitioner-led clinic in the heart of Lakeshore already."

Kate Bolohan is the lead nurse practitioner at the Lakeshore Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic. The clinic has applied to the province for funding for four new nurse practitioners, one of which will be located in Stoney Point at Healthpoint Pharmacy. (Katerina Gerogieva/CBC)

Bolohan said she's optimistic for the clinic's chances of a successful application. She said they hope to have an outcome this fall.

But in the meantime, the community has rallied in support of a petition showing the need for a nurse practitioner in the community.

Since it started in mid-May, it has gathered more than 600 signatures.

"We can write that, you know, this community has been without a primary care provider for [years]," Bolohan said.

"But I think it means a whole lot more just to show the ministry, "Look at all of these patients who have come together to sign this petition to advocate for their community."