Stoney Point library branch closed after mould found
'We've closed the branch until we can identify the source'
The Stoney Point branch of the Essex County Library is closed after air quality testing showed mould spores in the area.
Robin Greenall, chief librarian and CEO of Essex County Library, expects the branch to be closed for a few weeks, but said the process is still in its early stages.
"We completed an air quality test as a precaution and that came back with increases in mould spores," said Greenall. "So we've closed the branch until we can identify the source and remediate."
Greenall doesn't expect any library materials, such as books, to be affected by mould.
"We're just waiting to find out what next steps we have to do," said Greenall, adding that once more details are confirmed, the library will began to wipe down all the hard surfaces in the space.
There is an air filter in place to clean mould spores from the air.
Patrons can pick up their books at a different branch or they can have their books mailed to them.
