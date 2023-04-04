Residents want an archeological survey done on a Stoney Point church slated for demolition

Some in Stoney Point are trying to save the former Annunciation Church, despite the Municipality of Lakeshore granting permission for the historic building to be torn down because of its condition.

The church dates back to 1905, and the Catholic diocese closed it in 2006. It was purchased a few years ago by a developer who wants to build housing units.

Marcie Glajch, who lives next door to the church, says the owner let the building deteriorate and says he should sell it to someone who will fix it up to save it.

"This is historic and it's on the heritage list. It's designated heritage right and ... it just feels like nobody wants to help," said Glajch.

Annunciation Church in Stoney Point is slated for demolition. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Lakeshore council gave the green light to a developer to demolish the building last December.

Even though the church has a heritage designation, an engineer's report deemed it unsafe.

David Tremblay is a former mayor of Tilbury North Township, which amalgamated with other areas to form Lakeshore. He wants to see the municipality conduct an archeological survey on the property.

A priest that died in 1895, Father Pierre Fauteux, was buried in the church building that preceded the current building, and David Tremblay believes he now rests in the current building.

"They put a plaque on the wall in the church in honour of Father Fauteux," said Tremblay, whose family roots in the Stoney Point area go back to the 1800s.

Brick work at the former Annunciation Church in Stoney Point is crumbling. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Diocese of London maintains "it's inconceivable" Fauteux's body is buried on the site. He says Fauteux was buried in the old church but his body would have been handed over to the Jesuits to be buried elsewhere and not in the current church building.

"We have nothing in our records to indicate his interment anywhere in the Diocese of London," said Matthew Clarke, adding that the old church once stood where the parking lot is now and the two buildings co-existed for a short while. He also says there are no records of a cemetery on the site.

CBC News has reached out to the Archive of the Jesuits in Canada to find out where Fauteux is buried.

Meanwhile, Kamal Lachine, the owner of the former church, tells CBC News the building won't likely be torn down for at least a year.

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey refused to comment.