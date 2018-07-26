Stolen truck with work boots found, but police still seek suspect

A truck carrying 800 pairs of work boots that was stolen in Tecumseh has been recovered, but police are still searching for a suspect.

Essex County OPP say the "Work Authority" truck was taken from a commercial property on Tecumseh Road East on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police recovered the vehicle in a remote area of Chatham-Kent near Jeanette's Creek.

"I have been told that 'some' of the boots have been recovered but not all," said Const. Jim Root at the detachment.

Area video surveillance captured a vehicle of interest in relation to the theft.

Investigators believe it to be an early model tan or brown Buick Rendezvous. The vehicle appears to be missing the hubcaps on both rear tires and is also believed to have tape around the front passenger side window.

A witness observed the Work Authority truck at a rural public boat ramp at the end of Jeanette's Creek Road, north of Tecumseh Line, in Chatham-Kent County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP.

Police say the vehicle is an early model tan or brown Buick Rendezvous. (OPP)