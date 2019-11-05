Stolen vehicle collides with Windsor police cruiser along Dougall Avenue
No officers were injured as a result of the collision
One suspect is in custody and two others were taken to hospital after a stolen vehicle collided with a Windsor police cruiser along Dougall Avenue on Tuesday.
The two suspects are in hospital with minor injuries, and no officers were injured as a result of the collision.
Police say the suspected stolen vehicle was trying to evade police when it collided with cruiser. The 2400 block of Dougall remains closed in both directions. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/M9iOV3ljCG">pic.twitter.com/M9iOV3ljCG</a>—@KatGeorgieva
According to police, four vehicles were involved in the incident.
The suspected stolen vehicle was trying to avoid police when it collided with a cruiser.
Police said the vehicle was stolen after a separate incident Tuesday morning.
Windsor police are still investigating.
With files from Katerina Georgieva
