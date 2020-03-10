Ontario Liberals need more than 110 candidates who aren't incumbents, says new party leader
Steven Del Duca kicked off his victory tour with a stop in Windsor
Newly elected Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca began his victory tour by hosting an event on Monday at a Windsor restaurant along Ouellette Avenue.
Buzzing with energy, the room at Mazaar Lebanese Cuisine was filled with Liberal party supporters eager to shake hands, hug and pose with Del Duca, who used the event to outline his rough vision for the party in anticipation of the 2022 Ontario general election.
According to Del Duca, health care and education will be central campaign platforms once it comes time to convince voters to give the Ontario Liberals another chance at leading the province — especially following a difficult loss to the Ontario Progressive Conservative party under now-Premier Doug Ford in 2018 that saw the Liberals lose both ruling party and official party status.
Also on Del Duca's mind, however, is the need to find at least 116 candidates who aren't incumbents to run as Liberals in 2022.
"We do have to raise millions of dollars, and most important in order to regain that trust, that confidence, we need to make sure that we have a platform of compelling ideas that tells them that we're on their side and fighting for them," Del Duca said.
Despite the challenges facing Del Duca, the former Ontario MPP and provincial cabinet minister said he felt "truly blessed" throughout his entire leadership campaign to have the support of Liberals across the province.
"We had roughly 3,000 women and men from across the province at the convention centre, which is fantastic in terms of the numbers," he said.
Del Duca — a former Ontario MPP and provincial cabinet minister — secured the Ontario Liberal Party's top spot after winning a Saturday leadership contest with a first ballot victory, drawing in 58.5 per cent of the 2,140 votes cast at the convention.
Don Valley East Liberal MPP Michael Coteau secured second place, taking 17 per cent of all votes cast.
For their part, Liberal Party supporters like Yazdan Nikoo and Hassan Farhat said they're hopeful for Del Duca's leadership.
"I see a bright light coming through to Windsor-Essex area for Liberals," said Farhat.
"I feel like he's a strong candidate and can unite all the voters and he can take [on] Doug Ford in 2022," said Nikoo, an 18-year-old high school student.
Del Duca said he plans on "kickstarting" the party's platform development process over the course of the next few weeks, in order to make sure that "every corner of Ontario, including Windsor and Essex region, have a strong voice at the table as we develop our platform."
"We need Liberals, we need them elected and we need progress," he said.
With files from Tahmina Aziz
