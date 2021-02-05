Windsor Assembly Plant temporarily shutting down due to semiconductor shortage

Production will be temporarily shut down at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The hiatus, which starts on Monday, will last three weeks, Stellantis confirmed.

"We are working closely with our global supply chain network to manage the manufacturing impact caused by the global microchip shortage and will continue to make production adjustments as necessary," LouAnn Gosselin, head of communications for Stellantis in Canada, said in an emailed statement.

Unifor Local 444, which represents employees at the plant, said in a tweet Thursday evening that workers should take direction from their supervisors.

Windsor Assembly plant will be down for 3 weeks starting Monday (February 8th ) due to the semiconductor shortage (the technology used to make microchips)

Please take direction from your supervisor.

When the plant is not in operation, workers are temporarily laid off. There are about 4,700 people employed at the facility.

Stellantis is among several automakers halting or slowing down production due to a shortage of semiconductors, which are used in electronics.

Industry officials say semiconductor companies diverted production to consumer electronics during the worst of the COVID-19 slowdown in auto sales last spring.

Global automakers were forced to close plants to prevent the spread of the virus. But when automakers recovered, there weren't enough of the chips available to meet demand.