Windsor Assembly Plant reopens after 3-week hiatus
The Stellantis minivan factory was shut down Feb. 8, putting employees on temporary layoffs. About 4,700 people are employed at the plant.
Factory was closed because of global shortage of semiconductors
The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant has reopened after being shut down for much of February because of a global shortage of semiconductors.
The minivan factory was closed Feb. 8, resulting in temporary layoffs for workers. About 4,700 people are employed at the plant.
A spokesperson for Stellantis confirmed that the plant is reopening as scheduled on Monday.
Several automakers had to halt or slow down production because of the lack of supply of semiconductors, which are used in vehicle electronics.
