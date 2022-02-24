Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Stellantis extends 2nd shift at Windsor Assembly Plant

Stellantis and the union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant say the company has extended the factory's second shift into the spring, after the company previously announced it would be cut.

Last fall, the company announced it would cut the shift in spring 2022

CBC News ·
The second shift at Stellantis' Windsor Assembly Plant has been extended, the company confirmed Thursday. Last fall, Stellantis announced the plant would move to a one-shift operation by spring 2022. (Christopher Ensing/CBC)

Stellantis and the union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant say the company has extended the factory's second shift into the spring, after the company previously announced it would be cut. 

In an emailed statement, a Stellantis representative confirmed the plant's shift was extended through the second-quarter of 2022. 

The company would not comment further. 

On Thursday morning, the union representing workers at the plant shared the news. 

"We are pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the company that the 2nd shift will be extended until the end of June 2022," read the post, signed by Unifor Local 444 leadership. 

Last fall, the company said in a news release it would be changing its production operations at the plant, moving to a one shift operation in spring of 2022.

"The global automotive industry continues to face significant headwinds such as the persisting semiconductor shortage and the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the release, sent out in October 2021. 

About 1,800 employees were expected to be laid off permanently,

At the time, Unifor national president Jerry Dias said it was "a brutal way to do business" and that there was no consultation whatsoever with the union prior to the Stellantis announcement

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now