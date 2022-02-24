Stellantis extends 2nd shift at Windsor Assembly Plant

Stellantis and the union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant say the company has extended the factory's second shift into the spring, after the company previously announced it would be cut.

In an emailed statement, a Stellantis representative confirmed the plant's shift was extended through the second-quarter of 2022.

The company would not comment further.

On Thursday morning, the union representing workers at the plant shared the news.

"We are pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the company that the 2nd shift will be extended until the end of June 2022," read the post, signed by Unifor Local 444 leadership.

Last fall, the company said in a news release it would be changing its production operations at the plant, moving to a one shift operation in spring of 2022.

"The global automotive industry continues to face significant headwinds such as the persisting semiconductor shortage and the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the release, sent out in October 2021.

About 1,800 employees were expected to be laid off permanently,

At the time, Unifor national president Jerry Dias said it was "a brutal way to do business" and that there was no consultation whatsoever with the union prior to the Stellantis announcement