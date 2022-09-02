Second shift at Windsor Assembly Plant gets another extension from Stellantis
Previous extension announced in February 2022
Stellantis and the union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant have announced a second extension to the factory's second shift until at least the end of June 2023.
Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, was pleased with the announcement.
"We've been continuing to fight and argue over that second shift issue," he said in a video posted to the union's Facebook page. "We will continue have those dialogues and debates to make sure it's off the radar prior to us going back to our three shifts."
Local 444 posted the announcement on Twitter, saying, "If you want it built right, build it Windsor!"
CBC News has reached out to Stellantis for comment.
The company has agreed to extend the 2nd shift at Windsor Assembly plant until at least the end of June 2023!<br><br>Let’s go!!<br><br>If you want it built right, build it Windsor!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uni444?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uni444</a>👊<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/builditwindsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#builditwindsor</a> <br><br>*Next week is still a go (at this time….) <a href="https://t.co/2Wpd1YVqa7">pic.twitter.com/2Wpd1YVqa7</a>—@LOCAL444UNIFOR
Stellantis previously announced in a news release that the second shift would be cut, before the first extension was approved in February.
About 1,800 employees were expected to be permanently laid off.
The extensions of the second shift come after Stellantis previously announced in a news release that the Windsor facility would move to a one-shift operation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?