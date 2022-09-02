Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Second shift at Windsor Assembly Plant gets another extension from Stellantis

Stellantis and the union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant have announced a second extension to the factory's second shift until at least the end of June 2023.

Previous extension announced in February 2022

CBC News ·
Stellantis and Unifor Local 444 have announced the extension of the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant. The extension is set to last until the end of June 2023. (Christopher Ensing/CBC)

Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, was pleased with the announcement.

"We've been continuing to fight and argue over that second shift issue," he said in a video posted to the union's Facebook page. "We will continue have those dialogues and debates to make sure it's off the radar prior to us going back to our three shifts."

Local 444 posted the announcement on Twitter, saying, "If you want it built right, build it Windsor!"

CBC News has reached out to Stellantis for comment.

Stellantis previously announced in a news release that the second shift would be cut, before the first extension was approved in February.

About 1,800 employees were expected to be permanently laid off.

The extensions of the second shift come after Stellantis previously announced in a news release that the Windsor facility would move to a one-shift operation.

