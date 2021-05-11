Windsor Assembly Plant shut down for 8th week

A shutdown of the Windsor Assembly Plant that started in late March has been extended once again.

The Stellantis factory is one of many in the auto sector affected by a global shortage of semiconductors, which are used in electronics. Other automakers, such as Ford and General Motors, have slashed production.

The minivan plant was slated to be closed for a four-week period starting on March 29. The reopening has been delayed several times since then.

On Monday, Unifor Local 444 said the plant will be closed for the week of May 17.

"The company has informed the Union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 17th," the union said in a social media post.

The company has informed the Union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 17th.<br><br>*****Please share*****<br><br>Stay tuned... <a href="https://t.co/LB2LsPnsOZ">pic.twitter.com/LB2LsPnsOZ</a> —@LOCAL444UNIFOR

A spokesperson for Stellantis confirmed that the plant will be shut down next week because of the "unprecedented global microchip shortage."

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin said in a statement.

The auto company, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, employs roughly 5,000 people at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The factory has been shuttered twice this year because of the semiconductor shortage. In February, production was halted for three weeks.