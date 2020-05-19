Microchip shortage extends shutdown at Windsor Assembly plant — again

An ongoing global shortage of microchips has resulted in the Windsor Assembly plant shutting down for another week, according to the local union.

This would extend the timeline of the current shutdown at the plant which started March 29. The closure was expected to last for five weeks — until May 3.

But much like this recent announcement, workers were told just days before May 3 that the shutdown would be prolong, the union said.

Now, instead of returning to work May 10, employees will remain off the job that week.

The company has Just informed the Union that WAP will now be down the week of May 10th.

"It's terrible. This has to be fixed. We need to start manufacturing products here in Canada," said Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy.

"[Employees] were planning on going back next week and here we are now notifying them that they'll be off again next week."

The chip shortage has affected many automakers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Renault, Subaru, Nissan, Honda and Mazda.

To prevent further shutdowns from happening for the same reason, Cassidy said products need to be procured in Canada. He added this is a clear indicator that the money being saved to build microchips overseas is not worth the investment.

"We have a lot of people that have a lot of expertise and we have a lot of skills over here in Canada. Let's put it to good use," he said. "It's not just the chips. Tomorrow, it could be the batteries for the electric vehicle."

On Wednesday, Stellantis announced the chip shortage should improve in the second half of 2021, but warned the disruption to the auto industry could last into 2022.

The company added chip shortages cut around 11 per cent of Stellantis' planned production in the first quarter.