Stellantis, Unifor in arbitration over COVID-19 vaccine policy

The union representing Canadian workers at Stellantis is in arbitration with the employer over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

More than 300 workers across Canada have been suspended without pay for not getting vaccinated or refusing to share their vaccination status.

On Wednesday, arbitrator Marilyn Nairn heard arguments from Unifor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada, the Stellantis subsidiary, which announced a mandatory vaccination policy in October of last year.

Under that policy, workers, contractors, service providers and visitors at all Canadian sites were to provide proof of vaccination.

Unifor Local 444, which represents workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, was one of several locals that filed a grievance over the company's policy, including Unifor Local 195, the Windsor security unit, and Unifor Local 1285, the Brampton Assembly Plant. Those grievances have been consolidated into one.

Tim Gleason, who made submissions on behalf of the union, argued that receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine prevents severe outcomes among those infected but — as seen especially during the Omicron wave — it does not prevent spread, which was the intent of the company's policy.

"When it stops doing that, the policy is no longer reasonable," he said.

Clifford Hart, who represents the company, argued that we are still very much in the COVID-19 era and there is no reasonable alternative to vaccination.

He said 1,100 workers got COVID-19 between the Windsor and Brampton plants — roughly 20 per cent of workers.

"The policy was necessary, it was consistent with the collective agreement ... and should be upheld in full," he said.

Hart said that out of 6,848 employees just under 95 per cent of employees were fully vaccinated. In total, 256 were in non-compliance with the policy or wanted exemptions and 69 had not disclosed.

They all were put on an unpaid leave of absence. He said that no employees have been terminated.

There were also employees who sought exemptions on religious and medical grounds.

Hart said that if the arbitrator were to agree with the union's arguments, then the policy shouldn't be suspended in full, nor should it be dropped before May 31.

Gleason suggested that date was arbitrary.

"What evidence do you have that May 31st is different from today or last week or a month ago?" he said.

Nairn said she would provide a decision on the matter "as quickly as I am able."