Stellantis partners with UWindsor for applied leadership course

Automotive manufacturing company Stellantis is partnering with the University of Windsor's continuing education program for a course that will connect students directly with industry leaders.

While the course has no prerequisites to participate, the university said it is encouraging companies to enrol employees who are working toward leadership roles.

"As our region leads the way in electric vehicle production, this partnership will allow learners to problem-solve a potential real-world scenario and practice the latest techniques to guide their teams and set them up for success for the future," said Jennie Atkins, executive director of the university's continuing education program, said in a press release.

The course will run from April 20 to June 8, with half-day classes every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The goal of the course is to build leadership skills and connections with future automotive company leaders in the region. Stellantis is the parent company of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and is a major employer in Windsor-Essex.

"The automotive sector is rapidly changing as we prepare for an electric future and with that comes a significant shift in the way we manufacture vehicles," said Jacqueline Oliva, human resources head for Stellantis Canada, in a press release.

"We are looking forward to reviewing the creative solutions generated by this talented group of students and are happy to play a small role in shaping their educational experience."