Stellantis is offering a "retirement incentive program" to employees at its Ontario assembly plants in Windsor and Brampton ahead of a multibillion-dollar shift to electric vehicle production, but the automaker is not commenting on how much it expects to shrink its workforce.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler said the incentives are for eligible employees, and would result in a "workforce reduction" over the next couple of months.

The company also said it's "firmly committed to the future of its Canadian operations," and referenced its plan to invest $3.6 billion toward the Brampton and Windsor plants.

"As we transition to a sustainable, mobility tech company, we continue to review our operations for efficiencies," a spokesperson for company said.

The company has also promised to bring Windsor back to a three-shift operation. Stellantis eliminated that shift in 2020, and, prior to new investments announced this year, had planned to eliminate the second shift as well.

Stellantis said it would look to place laid off employees in any new full-time positions created by retiring workers.

The company declined an interview request.

CBC News has also reached out to Unifor Local 444, the union representing Windsor autoworkers, for comment.