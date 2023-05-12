Premier Doug Ford said that the provincial government will put more money on the table in the Stellantis deal after Deputy Premier Chrystia Freeland called on Ontario to pay its fair share in the deal.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will spend more money to save Windsor's planned Stellantis electric vehicle (EV) battery plant.

Ford said Friday morning his government will sweeten the deal for the automaker on the NextStar plant, which would employ 2,500 people.

"I will confirm we're putting more money on the table. This is all about saving jobs and giving people the quality of life they deserve in southwestern Ontario.

"Down in Windsor, before we came into office, you could shoot a cannon down the street in the middle of downtown and you wouldn't hit anyone. This is going to be an opportunity for people to get great-paying jobs. It's going to bring certainty and stability within that region."

Stellantis began construction on the plant, which is due to open next year.

But a week ago, the company said it was looking at "contingency plans," claiming the federal government hasn't kept its promises in negotiations. Last weekend, Stellantis halted most construction.

Ottawa, however, says the plant's future isn't in jeopardy.

Analysts say one of the culprits is the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which provides incentives for automakers to set up companies south of the border.

WATCH | About That's Lauren Bird explains how a U.S. act may be impacting Stellantis EV battery plant in Windsor:

How a U.S. law contributed to the stalling of the Stellantis plant | About That Duration 9:49 When automaker Stellantis announced a halt in construction on an EV battery plant in Ontario, it revealed a dispute with the federal government. Ottawa promised big tax incentives for the plant, but a few months after the deal was signed, an American law came into effect that changed everything. About That's Lauren Bird explains how unprecedented investments south of the border led to the Stellantis stoppage.

Also at issue is a new Volkswagen plant near St. Thomas, Ont., which is receiving as much as $13 billion in incentives. The federal government committed about $500 million to the Windsor plant.

Ford said he won't reveal details yet about how much the province is spending, but added there will be an announcement soon.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, who was in Windsor on Friday, said Ford needs to step up.

"We cannot afford for this deal to fail," she said.

"The province and the federal government need to stop playing jurisdictional ping pong with this and figure out a solution … The people of Windsor, those families that are counting on this for generations to come, were led to believe that this deal was done."