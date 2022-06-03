Stellantis details production changes at its Brampton and Windsor assembly plants

Automaker Stellantis announced Friday details of its production plans for its Brampton, Ont. and Windsor plants, following a major investment announcement last month.

Production of the company's new STLA Large platform will be built in Windsor, with the current models of Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger at the Brampton plant ending in 2024, when the factory will begin retooling and modernizing toward the company's electric vehicle future.

The Brampton plant will see a new product in future, which Stellantis said will be revealed at a later time.

The move to switch auto production to Windsor comes after a $3.6-billion investment for upgrades to both the plants, announced last month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Windsor, with Mark Stewart, chief operating officer of Stellantis North America, on May 2 to announce the investment.

At that time, the company said it would transform the plants into "flexible, multi-energy vehicle assembly facilities" ready to "produce the electric vehicles of the future," fuelling new jobs, including the return of the third shift at both factories.

During the announcement, the automaker said it hopes to diversify its ability to introduce battery-electric or hybrid models to the production line at the Windsor Assembly Plant. The province is funding up to $287 million with this renovation.

Retooling is expected to begin in 2023.

At the Brampton Assembly Plant, Stellantis had announced it would change its assembly line to allow it to produce battery-electric and hybrid vehicles, with the province committing $132 million to that facility.

Production in Brampton is expected to begin in 2025.

In March, a $4.9-billion, joint-venture EV battery plant was announced by politicians, Stellantis and South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution for the Windsor region.