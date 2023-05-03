Some want to stay, some want to go: Stellantis workers react to buyouts from automaker

Some Stellantis workers, like Glyn McFadden in Windsor, Ont., have a tough decision to make after being presented information about upcoming buyout package offers from the company.

The automaker announced cuts for its North American workforce on April 26. The company says it's looking to reduce its hourly workforce by about 3,500, but wouldn't say how many salaried employees it's targeting.

It said the cuts are "in response to today's increasingly competitive global market conditions and the necessary shift to electrification," the company said in a prepared statement.

The automaker has 8,000 union workers in Canada. A spokesperson with the automaker told CBC News the company will not be providing the number of packages sent to employees.

McFadden says she will be taking the package which includes $60,000 cash and a $20,000 car voucher.

"Yeah. Thirty-five years is long enough," said McFadden, who says she will miss the camaraderie of her fellow workers but is looking forward to spending more time with her two grandchildren.

McFadden believes the packages will "open up some spots for the younger generation" and position the company to produce electric vehicles.

Glyn McFadden is taking a buyout package from Stellantis. (Glyn McFadden)

Jeff Evon also works at the Windsor assembly plant and says he's unsure whether or not he should take the buyout.

"I don't know," he said. "I'm just not ready right now in my life. Not ready. Yeah. Still got kids in school. I got enough seniority so I don't mind doing what I'm doing right now."

Jeff Evon says he’s unsure if he'll take the buyout from Stellantis. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Cameron Fast tells CBC News he plans on turning down the buyout offer from Stellantis.

"No, I'd like to stay till 40 years, I think," said Fast. "I enjoy the job. I do hoist. It's fun."

Cameron Fast says he plans on turning down the offer from Stellantis. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"This electric vehicle I think is the way of the future so I do know that it takes a lot less manpower to build the electric vehicles, so you know it's a good way to get rid of the little bit of workforce, offer us a little bit of a sweet deal and do what's best for everyone," said McFadden.

They're making cuts when times look good and that's why I think there's something out there on the horizon they do not like.​​​​​​ - John McElroy, Autoline.TV

Auto expert John McElroy says Stellantis is trying to trim its workforce along with the other Detroit automakers.

The president of Autoline.TV believes the industry is forecasting a recession and are preparing for bargaining contracts on both sides of the border this September.

"They clearly think that they've got to lower their costs here, and it's an odd occurrence because car sales are going quite well, profits are going quite well," said McElroy.

"They're making cuts when times look good and that's why I think there's something out there on the horizon they do not like."

McFadden tells CBC News workers have until June 30 to take advantage of the offers.