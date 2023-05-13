Government and Stellantis playing 'high-stakes game' with Windsor EV battery plant: Unifor

The union representing thousands of Windsor autoworkers says Stellantis and the federal government need to stop playing a "high-stakes game" that bets on the livelihoods of workers.

Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, says both sides need to deliver on their promises. For the federal government, that means a commitment to make Canada an attractive place to invest in the electric vehicle battery sector. For Stellantis, it means an EV battery plant in Windsor that will provide more than 2,500 jobs. That plant is already under construction and due to open next year.

"Any brinkmanship must end, and a deal must be reached because come hell or high water, no promised manufacturing jobs are leaving this country," Payne said.

"Unifor and our members will hold the government to its word not to leave workers behind just as we will hold Stellantis to the company's promises in Windsor."

Automaker Stellantis and LG Energy Solution threatened of "contingency plans" Friday night. Stellantis said the federal government hasn't delivered on its commitments in negotiations. Chrystia Freeland, minister of finance, said Ottawa is working "very, very hard" on those negotiations.

This comes on the heels of Ottawa's $13 billion offering to Volkswagen to build their plant in St. Thomas, Ont., announced earlier last month. It was revealed in March that Ottawa's contribution to the Windsor plant would be $500 million .

U.S. federal legislation promises billions of dollars over the next ten years to incentivize companies to build EV plants on their soil, a competitive edge that was mirrored in Ottawa's Volkswagen deal.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement Saturday morning that "the entire deal is now in question due to the federal government not fulfilling their commitments, jeopardizing not only the EV plant but also our efforts to attract additional investments in the region."

