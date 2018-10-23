'Astounding' results of Windsor's municipal race brings steep learning curve for new councillors

A "steep learning curve" is ahead for Windsor's new city councillor-elects, according to former six-term councillor Bill Marra.

Starting Dec. 1, city council's next term will begin with four, new faces representing their respective wards — Fabio Constante, Gary Kaschak, Kieran McKenzie and Jim Morrison — and the first thing on the agenda that day will, most likely, be the 2019 operating budget.

"What is always challenging after an election is everyone wants to come to the table with what they campaigned on and everybody wants to get a budget allocation to it. They need to take a step back, understand that there's a four or five-year budget cycle and really ensure that the priorities align themselves with the ability to pay."

Marra, who's no stranger to the political landscape as a former city councillor himself, served six terms in Ward 8. He said the councillor-elects are going to be very surprised at the amount of work and pressure required to do the job well.

"Perhaps, someone like Kieran McKenzie​ might have a better sense, given the work that he does with Brian Masse ... But when they start realizing that they're going to be assigned to [up to] 15 committees, you've got to stay on top of that."

Both Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra say they were shocked to see just how dominantly Kieran McKenzie won Ward 9's council seat. (Kieran McKenzie)

Prior to the vote, both Boulbol and Marra predicted Kieran McKenzie​ to come out with the victory in Ward 9. But according to Boulbol, the biggest surprise of the night just how big the margin of victory was.

"Astounding. Absolutely astounding," she said.

McKenzie​ won the seat with 64 per cent of the vote, followed by runner-up and incumbent Hilary Payne who took just shy of 20 per cent of the vote.

For Marra, the shocker of the night came in Ward 8 which was won by Gary Kaschak by 100 votes. Marra said he predicted the early campaigning starts of Gemma Grey-Hall, Greg Lemay and Lisa Valente would serve them well ahead of the vote, and didn't expect Kaschak to "come to the top."

"Gary quietly did his work. He assembled quite a strong team from what I hear and he delivered," said Marra.

The least surprising results of the night, Boulbol said, was wins by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt.

The mayor's race

"I think it really speaks loudly to the response of the community to the dynamics on council. We've never really seen that type of turnover before, not to this extent," said Marra.

For Marra, a "resounding victory" for Dilkens shouldn't lead to complacency. The incumbent walked away with almost 60 per cent of the vote, which Marra said needs to be addressed to ensure the success of council moving forward.

"If I was Drew, I would say, 'Where were the other 40 per cent and why are they not happy?' You never expect to get 100 per cent of the vote, but I think you can't ignore it," said Marra.

By the end of his next term, Drew Dilkens will have served as the mayor of Windsor for eight years. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

As for Boulbol, she said the four, councillor-elects will bring fresh perspectives to the city, adding whenever almost half of council is turned over, that's "hugely significant."

"We're going to see some interesting debate, some good debate and some good new ideas come up. I think it will definitely affect that 6-4 split that we've been hearing so much about and it'll be good for the city," she said.

More diversity needed on council, says panellists

For the next four years, Windsor's city council will be occupied by one woman and nine men.

"And zero racial diversity," added Boulbol.

"It's extremely frustrating, but this isn't work that stops today. This is work that starts today. Over the next four years, how do we continue to engage people? How do we continue to build candidates? How do we continue to make it easier and more attractive for people to run?"

Diversity on council is something Marra said he would've like to see and said it is imperative for people from all backgrounds to feel supported enough to run."