Injury caused by steel bar results in $40K fine for Harrow manufacturer

A manufacturing company in Harrow, Ont. has been convicted and fined in relation to a Nov. 2018 incident which saw a steel bar fall from an industrial magnet, resulting in a worker suffering critical injuries.

According to the Ministry of Labour, a worker employed at the industrial plant Sellick Equipment's fabrication department of Sellick Equipment was operating an overheard crane attached to a chain hoist and a high-powered magnetic device used to lift metal objects.

The worker was using the magnet to transport a chrome plated steel bar weighing 233 pounds.

"While the bar was suspended by the magnet, the worker reached underneath the chrome bar in order to move metal bars within the storage drawer. While doing so, the chrome bar dislodged and fell, striking the worker and causing critical injuries," the ministry said in a statement.

An investigator with the ministry observed "fragments of steel burrs and metal shavings" on the bottom of the magnet, determining the magnet's surface to have not been kept clear of debris.

"Although the worker had received on-the-job training from Sellick, the worker had not received formal overhead crane training, nor had the worker received or reviewed the operating manual for the magnet," the ministry added.

Following a guilty plea in Windsor's provincial offences court, Sellick Equipment was fined $40,000. The court, which handed down its conviction Thursday, also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.