Flood watch extended for St. Clair River

The St. Clair Region Conservation Authority has extended a flood watch for the St. Clair River.

In a news release, the Conservation Authority said that the river is experiencing an ice plug from its southern extremity to Sombra, ON.

It added that ice breaking efforts have been suspended, citing winds over Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair as well as freezing spray over Lake Huron.

"Residents along the St. Clair River may experience possible shoreline erosion and minor flooding as a result of the ice plug," the release says.

It added that strong winds over Lake St. Clair may lead to a build up of ice, meaning residents along Lake St. Clair may also experience shoreline erosion.

It said the flood watch will remain in effect until Sunday unless otherwise stated.

"Residents are reminded to avoid shorelines, watercourses and flooded areas due to dangerous ice conditions, slippery banks and cold, swift moving water. Children and pets should be kept away from the water," the release says.

The news comes as the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent late Thursday.