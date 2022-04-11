St. Clair College applauds 'historic' move to allow 3-year degrees at colleges

St. Clair College is welcoming news that the province will allow colleges to establish three-year degree programs.

"This is a truly historic improvement to post-secondary education," St. Clair College president Patti France said in a media release Monday. "It builds on our tremendous success and will encourage more students to enrol in programs that lead to rewarding careers."

Previously, colleges were only allowed to grant degrees for four-year programs.

Jill Dunlop, the minister responsible for post-secondary education, made the announcement in Kitchener on Monday.

It also included a plan to allow colleges to offer more four-year degree programs in key sectors to address skills gaps in the economy. The cap on the number of degree programs at colleges will be raised by five per cent at all public colleges.

The auto sector — specifically electric, autonomous and connected vehicles — is one area where the province is looking for new education programs to prepare students for jobs.

"Ontario colleges play a key role in providing students with career-focused education and in addressing the labour needs of key sectors driving the province's economy," Dunlop said in a media release.

"Expanding college degrees aligns with our government's priority of investing in critical infrastructure and positioning Ontario as a North American leader in the auto sector while helping learners gain the skills necessary to support this sector of the economy."