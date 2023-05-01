Windsor sees increase in alleged assaults by people out on bail, peace bonds

There's an increase in the number of reported assaults in Windsor allegedly committed by people out on bail or peace bond over a recent five-year period, according to new Statistics Canada data compiled for CBC News.

In 2021, the newest available data, 73 assaults involving a weapon or causing bodily harm were reported in Windsor involving someone released on bail. That's compared to just 17 of the same incidents in 2017, which is an increase of 329 per cent.

Stats Canada data also shows 89 incidents of assault causing little to no physical harm in 2021 by someone also facing a failure to comply order by the courts compared to 40 in 2017 — a 123 per cent increase.

In March, University of Windsor assistant professor in the Faculty of Law, Danardo Jones, testified before a federal committee examining Canada's bail system. When looking at this data, Jones said it would be interesting to see court outcomes for those charged.

This data does not capture whether the individuals were convicted of the original offence or the charge laid against them while out on bail.

"I think that would help us to perhaps either substantiate our fear or perhaps alleviate some of the fear folks may have about recidivism or risk to public safety by folks who are out on bail," said Jones.

Bail is a balancing act, prof says

When a court decides whether an accused individual is granted bail, Jones describes that weighing two very important considerations.

"It's trying to balance constitutional rights with the very real concern of public safety," said Jones. "The bail system is an attempt of trying to somehow strike a balance, an appropriate balance between these two objectives. It's difficult."

Danardo Jones is an assistant law professor at the University of Windsor. (Jason Viau/CBC)

When you look at overall violent offences committed by someone released on bail, that's increased to 200 in 2021, from 81 in 2017 — an increase of 147 per cent.

There have also been slight increases in the number of incidents of forcible confinement or kidnapping, extortion, uttering threats, criminal harassment, robbery and assaults against a peace officer by someone out on bail between 2017-2021.

Bobby Russon is a criminal defence lawyer in Windsor. (Jason Viau/CBC)

What this data doesn't show is whether the number of people out on bail has increased or decreased during that time, and whether overall violent crime is up or down.

"In my view, it's a really incomplete set of data and would be extraordinarily dangerous to make anything out of it," said Bobby Russon, a criminal defence lawyer in Windsor.

"We don't know if this is just simply a reflection of whether violent crime is up. I don't know if that's true or not. But if it is, it would be dangerous to glean that violent crime while out on bail is independently up."

Small increase in violent crime across Ont. among people out on bail

In Ontario, there's also been an uptick — a 27 per cent increase — in overall violent crime among people released on bail. That captures a total of 5,305 incidents where a failure to comply order accompanies a violent offence in 2021 compared to 4,167 in 2017.

Last week, the province of Ontario announced it will be spending $112 million on bail compliance programs. That means there will be teams of officers dedicated to focusing on those who aren't following their bail conditions.

The provincial government is also offering $24 million in grants for police services to create or enhance their own bail enforcement units.

Here we're dealing with an issue at the bail stage, an issue that may lead to this person be off-ramped or being put on a conveyer belt, in a continuous loop. - Danardo Jones, assistant law prof at the University of Windsor

The Windsor Police Services has not responded to multiple attempts from CBC News seeking an interview.

Police chiefs and premiers across Canada have recently called for bail reform that would restrict bail access for more prisoners. Some want Ottawa to institute a "reverse onus" that would require a person seeking bail to prove why they should not stay behind bars.

Essex PC MPP Anthony Leardi said his government is advocating for the bail system to be strengthened. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Essex PC MPP Anthony Leardi said the data CBC News has uncovered is concerning. He points to the government's upcoming legislation — Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act. That's expected to come into effect later this year or early 2024.

It will replace the current Police Services Act, a change Leardi said will make communities safer.

"It's concerning because these are assaults that cause harm to individuals. They're not just minor incidents where somebody has not shown up on time or has missed an appointment ... and we want to prevent that from happening," said Leardi.

Essentially, he said this new legislation will provide more resources to law enforcement "to reduce crime by going after repeat offenders."

Since the federal government regulates bail under the criminal code, Leardi said Premier Doug Ford continues to advocate for the strengthening of the bail system.

Ultimately, those out on bail need the social supports so they're less likely to re-offend, Jones said. If people get the supports they need "it's going to lower their risk level, at least for bail purposes," he added.

"Here we're dealing with an issue at the bail stage, an issue that may lead to this person be off-ramped or being put on a conveyer belt, in a continuous loop," said Jones.