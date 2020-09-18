Localized state of emergency lifted following Kingsville gas leak

A localized state of emergency has been lifted in Kingsville, five days after emergency crews first attended to the site of a gas leak in the town.

The alert, which resulted in four homes being evacuated, was called in response to a gasoline leak at a fuel station on the corner of County Roads 20 and 23 this past Sunday.

All week long, emergency crews with Kingsville fire, OPP and Windsor fire's HAZMAT team have been at the scene, removing contaminants from the fuel station's crawl space, rebuilding parts of its foundation and removing fuel which spilled around the building.

A statement from the town said Windsor HAZMAT conducted testing Friday afternoon and confirmed there is no longer a risk of explosion, adding the roads are reopening in the affected area and residents who had to leave their homes can now safely return.

A cause of the gas leak was not determined, according to Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos.