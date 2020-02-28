'State of emergency' declared along Erie Shore Drive

A potential failure of the Erie Shore Drive dike has led Chatham-Kent's mayor to declare a "state of emergency" for residents in the area.

Mayor Darrin Canniff said the chance of the dike breaching would be "very significant" in the event of a major storm.

In a statement, the municipality said the situation constitutes a "danger of major proportions," resulting in significant property damage and harm to people.

The state of emergency also affects "low-lying lands behind the dike" and portions of Erieau Road:

(Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

Residents who live on Erie Shore Drive between house numbers 18416 and 17982 are advised to leave the area.

The municipality said homeowners along that stretch should call the Chatham-Kent Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 if they need "emergency accommodation or additional support."

"Erie Shore Drive is currently closed except for local traffic. At any time, administration may need to close Erie Shore Drive to all traffic, including local residents if weather and other conditions warrant such measures," the municipality said.

Administration is also asking council to close Erie Shore Drive indefinitely starting Mar. 9 "from address 18416 to the intersection of Erie Shore Drive and Erieau Road," the municipality added.

"Council will consider this matter for voting at its regular council meeting on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6 p.m."

Chatham-Kent council will also hold a special meeting today to discuss the possible failure of a portion of the Erie Shore Drive dike.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and will take place in council chambers at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.

Officials have urged all residents of Erie Shore Drive and Erieau to attend.