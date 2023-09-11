'Starlight Tours' fear felt by Indigenous people in Canada explored in TIFF short film

Eva Thomas says directing, writing and producing Redlights was a deeply personal and ambitious project she found challenging and rewarding to bring to life.

The short film, being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this week, is meant to portray "raw and unfiltered truth" of the fear experienced by Indigenous people when confronted by law enforcement, according to Thomas — who makes her directorial debut in it.

"A fear deeply rooted in a long and painful history of mistreatment, marginalization, and systemic injustice," she said.

Writer, producer, director Eva Thomas' new short thriller Redlights debuted at TIFF. (Hayley Andoff)

The short is crafted around the action of Starlight Tours — where police take Indigenous people to remote areas in sub-zero temperatures, leaving them there to find their own way back.

Thomas is a Walpole Island First Nation member and splits her time between Wallaceburg, Ont., and Toronto.

"Shooting the film was a profound experience that allowed me to explore the emotions, histories, and realities faced by Indigenous communities in Canada," said Thomas.

Along with her involvement in numerous other projects, Thomas recently directed episodes for CBC's Still Standing, and wrote CTV's comedy series Shelved, CBC Gem's Zara, CTV/APTN series Acting Good and the upcoming Crave/APTN series Don't Even.

She calls the opportunity to screen Redlights at TIFF an "incredible honour," and says she's in the process of developing the short into a feature film.

Thomas spoke with CBC's Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa.

Here is part of that conversation.

I've read that you describe the film Redlights as an Indigenous Thelma & Louise. So tell me a bit more about the characters in the film and what exactly they are going through.

I wanted to make an Indigenous Thelma & Louise about two Indigenous women on the run … young women who are just out at a bar on a Friday or Saturday night when they get separated and one of them gets taken into the police custody for what we know as a Starlight Tour.

Tell me a bit more about what a Starlight Tour is all about because I know that's that's the heavy emphasis of this film and pretty much the topic that it covers.

Starlight Tours are a term given to a practice that has been historically here in Canada, where police will take vulnerable Indigenous men and women often by themselves or drunk and then take them out to the middle of nowhere, often in subzero temperatures and leave them there to make their way back, find the way back.

They have historically been known to take place out west and Saskatchewan, but also been known to take place in northern Ontario.

Tina watches police leave in a scene from the short thriller Redlights being screened at TIFF. (Ingrid Hamilton/GAT)

I think the practice of Starlight Tours are happening less these days or not at all. I think a lot of work has been done with the police to sort of have some cultural sensitivity around that.

Starlight Tours was just my mechanism to speak to the problems that sometimes happen when law enforcement meet Indigenous people in the policing of Black and brown bodies.

How did you tap into your own personal experience when it came to approaching this type of subject matter?

Luckily, I've saved myself a lot of trouble … My engagement with law enforcement has been minimal just because I keep myself out of trouble for all intents and purposes, but as an Indigenous person, I am aware of what's going on in my community.

I'm aware of other people who have had these sorts of experiences that might be tinged with a hint of racism.

And the Institute of policing is something that I think we deal with, maybe not specifically the Starlight Tours, but really just sometimes there being conflicts there at the relationship and sometimes the police not being seen as a place of safety for Indigenous people.

Dealing with such a heavy topic. What kind of mental toll did that take on you?

Yeah, It took a really long time to write it.

I thought at first maybe it would be like a domestic violence situation. They would find themselves in trouble with an eye toward that idea for a really long time.

But when I was writing it during COVID the world exploded after George Floyd and all these conversations and discussions around sort of policing.

And I thought, actually I have something to say about that too. So that's kind of why I sort of changed gears and sort of focused on this idea of a Starlight Tour, knowing about them historically happening to my people, my community being highly disturbed by them, and then also wanting to use that as a metaphor for the challenges we have sometimes with law enforcement.

I don't think all police are bad. I just think that sometimes the institution like power sometimes affects our relationship with law enforcement.

Amber is shown in a scene from the short thriller Redlights with headlights behind her. (Ingrid Hamilton/GAT)

We mentioned earlier that the short film premiered on Friday at TIFF. What kind of feedback have you received since it was first screened?

I think what happens in the film, if you get a chance to see it, is there's a lot of tension. And what I was trying to convey was the sense of fear that we have of them [police].

And so I think people could really respond to that sense of tension or what I really want to see the film do was like, 'what would you do if you were in that situation?'

So I think a lot of people could find themselves pondering if that was me or if that was my friend, what would I do?

How do you hope a film like this one inspires other Indigenous directors and storytelling to be on the forefront?

What I'm finding is a lot of people are not aware of this [Starlight Tours] legacy in Canada. So there's this educational component of the film.

When I was writing it, there were times where I was kind of afraid to tell the story and I was like, maybe I shouldn't be telling this story, and how do I even have a lot of fear around telling the story?

I would say you have to be brave when you're a filmmaker to tell the truth.

