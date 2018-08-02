A marijuana chain is looking to open up shop in the City of Windsor.

Starbuds Canada say it's secured two retail locations in the province, as it looks to set up recreational pot shops in Ontario.

The decision to expand in the region comes after it was reported the Ontario government will allow private stores to sell marijuana, once recreational cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17.

"Our goal is to make this a higher-end shopping experience, and something that targets different demographics than maybe the expectation would be, so your soccer moms, your professionals, people of that nature," said Dave Martyn, president of Starbuds.

The company was founded in the U.S. in 2013, and became one of the first to receive licensing in Colorado when marijuana became legal. Starbuds has shops all over the state, and eventually expanded in Canada.

The Kelowna, B.C.-based arm of the company is looking to set up 35 shops in B.C. and Alberta — with two slated for Ontario.

It's unclear where exactly the location will be, but Martyn said there are lots of things to consider.

"We have local partners that run the business and in terms of what we offer it's things like compliance safety, security training, according to how private retail licenses have been handed out in western Canada," said Martyn.

He said his company is looking for a plaza-space that's away from schools, churches, alcohol retailers or "away from anything that could be considered attractive to youth or what is perceived as vulnerable citizens."

Starbuds will also be limited in what it can sell. Martyn said right now they're dealing with marijuana flowers, oil, and pre-rolled joints, pending provincial approval.

Martyn said the store will not likely get the necessary approvals in time for legalization in October. He's targeting next January as a realistic opening date.